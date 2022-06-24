12 dead after clash between police, armed civilians in Mexico's Jalisco state

At least 12 people were killed in a confrontation between police and armed civilians in the town of El Salto, in west Mexico's Jalisco state, state governor Enrique Alfaro confirmed Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Four police officers were among the fatal victims, Alfaro said via Twitter.

"El Salto police and state police shot down eight criminals yesterday and left three seriously injured, after responding to a report of a safe house where there were hidden weapons," Alfaro said.

"Unfortunately, 4 police officers from the town of El Salto were killed in the line of duty," the governor added.