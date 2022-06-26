Taliban welcomes return of India's technical team in Kabul

The Taliban has welcomed India's decision to return their technical team to its embassy in Kabul to continue humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing Economic Times.

"Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (lEA) welcomes decision by India to return diplomats & technical team to their embassy in Kabul to continue their relations with the Afghan people and their humanitarian assistance," Taliban spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a statement on Thursday.

"The return of Indian diplomats to Afghanistan and reopening of embassy demonstrates that security is established in the country, & all political and diplomatic rights are respected," the statement added.

The Taliban spokesperson further assured security for all existing embassies in line with international diplomatic practices. "IEA calls on other countries to return to their diplomatic compounds and reopen their embassies," it added.

On Thursday, India announced that a technical team has been deployed to the Embassy in Kabul to coordinate the efforts of stakeholders for the delivery of humanitarian aid.