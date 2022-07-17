Jet fuel price in India cut by 2.2 per cent

Jet fuel (ATF) prices in India on Saturday were reduced by 2.2 per cent, reflecting a fall in international oil prices, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were cut by Rs 3,084.94 per kilolitre, or 2.2 per cent, to Rs 138,147.93 per kl, a price notification of state-run fuel retailers showed.

This is only the second reduction in rates this year. Prices had peaked to Rs 141,232.87 per kl (Rs 141.23 per litre) last month.

ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight.

There was no change in rates on July 1.

Prior to that, prices were hiked by the steepest ever 16 per cent to catapult rates to an all-time.