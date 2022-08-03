Volcano erupts near Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

A volcano has erupted on a mountain near Iceland's capital Reykjavik after days of rising earthquake activity in the area, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Images and livestreams by local news outlets MBL and RUV showed lava and smoke spewing from a fissure in the ground on the side of the Fagradalsfjall mountain, which last year saw an eruption that lasted six months.

Tourists and residents should avoid the area due to poisonous gases, although there was no immediate risk of damage to critical infrastructure, the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management said in a statement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A "code red" was declared to prohibit airplanes from flying over the site although helicopters were sent in to survey the situation, the IMO told Reuters.