Canadian police say one suspect in fatal stabbings found dead, another at large

Canadian police said Monday that one of the two accused in a string of fatal stabbings in Saskatchewan province had been found dead, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said at a press conference that the body had been found Sunday and was confirmed on Monday to be one of the suspects.

"We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point," the police said. "This brings the count of this tragedy to 11 deceased persons and 19 injured."

The police confirmed that the two suspects are brothers and that the one who possibly sustained injuries remains on the run.