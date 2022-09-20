Somali forces kill 75 al-Shabab militants in central region

Somali National Army (SNA) forces killed 75 al-Shabab militants during an operation conducted in the Hiran region of central Somalia on Sunday, the military chief confirmed on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Odowaa Yusuf Rageh, Chief of Defense Forces said the military operation was conducted in Yasoman village amid increased attacks by government forces.

Yusuf told the Somali News Agency that the operation was still underway to flush out the terrorists who have engaged the government forces in near-daily attacks.

The latest move came after the government forces on Saturday killed 43 al-Shabab militants in an operation carried out in Aborey which is the central part of Somalia.

Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, SNA commander of infantry troops said more than 30 villages have been re-captured by SNA forces in operations carried out in the past few weeks.

"Our recent military campaign gains were the outcome of this public revolution. It must continue and we will support it without hesitation," Bihi told the news agency.

He said at least 200 al-Shabab militants have been killed, a hundred others severely wounded while scores were arrested pending for interrogation during operations in the past two weeks.