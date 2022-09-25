...
Explosion injures 1 in police dormitory compound in Indonesia's Central Java

An explosion took place in the compound of a police dormitory in Indonesia's Central Java province on Sunday, injuring one policeman, spokesperson of the Central Java Police Iqbal Alqudusy said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A package blew off when it was being received by the policeman at a house in the police dormitory compound located in the province's Sukoharjo district at about 18:00 local time, the spokesperson said.

The policeman suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, the spokesperson told the Metro TV.

The explosion was heard up to about 100 meters away, and damaged windows of houses and buildings nearby, according to the spokesperson.

