China may further ease COVID-19 border restrictions with Hong Kong

China may further relax its border restrictions with Hong Kong, including shortening mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from the city, the South China Morning Post reported, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The current seven-day hotel quarantine period for travelers from Hong Kong could be cut to four days by the end of the year because the incubation period for most COVID-19 variants is about three days, the paper cited veteran politician Tam Yiu-chung as saying. Tam is the city’s sole deputy to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

Tam also believes the mainland may allow more visitors from Hong Kong to cross the border every day, Sing Tao Daily reported. The current system to enter via the land border into Shenzhen is a lottery for about 2,000 daily slots for quarantine hotels. Competition is intense, with some people taking days to secure a slot.