China launches cargo craft Tianzhou-5 for space station supplies

China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5 on Saturday to deliver supplies for the space station, the construction of which is expected to be completed this year, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-5, blasted off at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

After around 10 minutes, Tianzhou-5 separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. Its solar panels soon unfolded and began working. The CMSA declared the launch a complete success.

Later, the cargo craft will conduct a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the space station combination.