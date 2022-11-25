Brazil beats Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage

Brazil won 2-0 over Serbia in the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Trend reports citing TASS.

Richarlison scored both goals for Brazil on the 62nd and 73rd minute.

In another Group G match, the national football squad of Switzerland shut out the national team of Cameroon 1-0 in their opening group stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. During the second round, due on November 28, Brazil will take on Switzerland and Serbia will face Cameroon.

Brazil is the most decorated national team in terms of World Cup victories. They won the tournament five times, including their latest title in 2002. The Serbian team has never made it into the playoff so far.