Estonian railway to stop carrying Russian, Belarusian cargo starting New Year’s Day

Operail, the state-owned Estonian railway company, will stop transporting goods of Russian and Belarusian origin starting in 2023. The ERR state television and radio portal announced this on Tuesday with reference to the Ministry of Economics and Communications of Estonia, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Operail has been instructed to stop transporting goods originating from the Russian Federation and Belarus starting January 1, 2023," the statement says.

The Ministry of Economy and Communications also recommended that the railway company assess the ethics of commercial relations with Russia and Belarus and abandon such business relations, if necessary, doing so gradually. The authorities consider it possible to replace them with new business destinations.