Chevron sending two oil tankers to Venezuela under U.S. approval

U.S. oil company Chevron Corp is sending two oil tankers to Venezuela, one of which will load the first cargo of crude destined for the United States in nearly four years, according to a person familiar with the matter and shipping data, Trend reports citing Reuters.

On Friday, a Chevron-chartered vessel approached the South American country's waters to pick up a cargo of Venezuelan crude. A second tanker carrying a cargo of diluents to a Chevron oil joint venture is due to arrive in the country early next month, the person said.

The U.S. last month issued a 6-month license to Chevron authorizing it to take an expanded role at four Venezuelan oil joint ventures that produce, process and export oil, and to bring their oil to the United States.

A Chevron spokesman declined to comment, citing a policy of not discussing commercial matters.