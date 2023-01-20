7 dead, dozens injured in road accident in Sri Lanka

Seven people died and dozens were wounded when a bus skidded off the road in central Sri Lanka after colliding with a van and a trishaw on Friday, police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The van and the trishaw have been severely damaged, police said.

Local media reported that the bus was transporting students from a school in Colombo. Police said about 50 people were aboard the bus when the accident took place.

Director of a local hospital Mahendra Senevirathne said that the wounded were transported to the hospital, and the dead bodies have not been identified yet.