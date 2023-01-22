Explosion kills 2 gov't soldiers in Yemen's oil-rich Shabwa

Two soldiers of Yemen's government forces were killed and four others injured in an explosion in the country's southeastern oil-rich province of Shabwa on Saturday, a military official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A local military officer told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that an improvised explosive device (IED) on the roadside exploded when a motorcade of military vehicles that escorted trucks carrying diesel passed by in the Ar Rawdah district of Shabwa.

The IED, which was planted and remotely detonated by terrorists, also destroyed a military vehicle, the source said.

Security forces and a medical team were sent to the site and carried the wounded soldiers to a nearby hospital for treatment, he noted.

So far, no group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.