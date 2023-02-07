WHO ready to support Turkish Ministry of Health

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe ready to support the Turkish Ministry of Health with the humanitarian emergency response to the earthquake, the WHO office says on Twitter, Trend reports.

"WHO/Europe is ready to support the Turkish Ministry of Health with the humanitarian emergency response to the devastating earthquakes that have struck the south-eastern region of Türkiye on Monday 6 February," the publication says.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.