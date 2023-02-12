Seven police officers killed in cocaine hotspot of central Peru

Seven police officers were killed after being ambushed in an area of central Peru known for its cocaine production, the National Police said Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The attack took place in the town of Natividad, in the remote Andean and jungle region known as the VRAEM, or Valle de los Rios Apurimac, Ene y Mantaro, which produces 75% of the South American nation's cocaine.

"We mourn the loss of our police brothers who were ambushed when they were traveling in a police vehicle in the town of Natividad in the Vraem," the National Police of Peru said on its Twitter account.

It added that an additional police officer was involved in the attack but survived.

Authorities did not blame any organization for the attack, but the area has a strong presence of drug trafficking groups allied with remnants of the Maoist rebel group Shining Path.