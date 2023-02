BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The US President Joseph Biden has arrived in Ukraine's Kyiv, Trend reports via President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Instagram page.

"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," Zelenskyy wrote.

President Biden has visited the Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv to honor the memory of the fallen Heroes of Ukraine together with President Zelenskyy.