Tesla recalls 3,470 Model Y vehicles over loose bolts

Tesla Inc said it is recalling 3,470 2022 through 2023 Model Y vehicles in the United States because bolts securing the second-row seatback frames may not have been securely tightened, according to a filing made public Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said a loose seat frame bolt may reduce seat belt system performance, increasing injury risks during a crash.

Tesla told NHTSA it has identified five warranty claims since December that may be related to these conditions. Tesla said it was not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to the recall issue.

Tesla will inspect bolts securing second-row driver-side and passenger-side seat back frames to the lower seat frames and if needed tighten them to specifications.

In December, a Tesla supplier implemented improved process controls along with improved training and supervision to ensure bolts are torqued to specifications, the automaker said.