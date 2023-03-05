Turkish FM meets with UN secretary-general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in the capital of Qatar, Doha, where the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) is being held, Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter, Trend reports via Anadolu.

He thanked UN Secretary-General Guterres for his support in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake in Türkiye.

Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote that he and the secretary-general discussed the Zero-Waste initiative started by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan, the situation in Ukraine, as well as the grain corridor.

The 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) is scheduled for March 5-9. This year's theme is From Potential to Prosperity.