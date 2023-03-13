Ke Huy Quan of 'Everything Everywhere' wins Oscar for best supporting actor

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
13 March 2023
Ke Huy Quan has won the Academy Award for best supporting actor, Trend reports citing NBC News.

Quan took home the Oscar on Sunday for his critically acclaimed role as a doting husband in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“My mom is 84 years old, and she’s at home watching,” an emotional Quan said in his acceptance speech. “Mom, I just won an Oscar.”

The distinction makes Quan, who is Chinese Vietnamese, the second actor of Asian descent to ever win in his category. The first was Haing Ngor, a Chinese Cambodian refugee, who won for his role in the 1984 drama “The Killing Fields.” Quan beat out Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, both for “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brian Tyree Henry for “Causeway”; and Judd Hirsch for “The Fabelmans.”

