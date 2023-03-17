Oil production at Marine XII project to grow to 1.7 mln metric tons per year — Lukoil

Oil production at the Marine XII project in the Republic of Congo, where Lukoil is among participants, can grow to 1.7 mln metric tons per year, Vice President of Lukoil Ivan Romanovsky told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Marine XII project is producing 1 mln metric tons of oil and 1.5 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The plateau of 1.7 mln metric tons of oil and 5.5 bln cubic meters of gas is planned at the next development stage," the top manager said.

Lukoil has already invested $955 mln in the Marine XII project, Romanovsky said. "We plan to invest $1 bln more. Total investments in the Marine XII will amount to $1.96 bln," he added.