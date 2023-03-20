Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
4 killed in Colombian military helicopter crash

World Materials 20 March 2023 07:19 (UTC +04:00)
4 killed in Colombian military helicopter crash

A Colombian military helicopter crashed on Sunday, killing four soldiers in Quibdo, the capital city of Choco department, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"There were no survivors in the plane crash in Quibdo," Petro said on social media, extending condolences to the families of the victims.

The helicopter was delivering supplies when the tragedy occurred, he added.

Farlin Perea, the governor of Choco department, said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the accident.

