93 immigrants rescued off Tunisian coasts

A total of 93 undocumented immigrants were rescued off Tunisian coasts while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, Tunisian National Guard said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"As part of the fight against illegal immigration, three such attempts were foiled late Saturday night," Tunisian National Guard's spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli said in a statement.

The first was foiled off the southeastern province of Sfax, where 42 immigrants, of sub-Saharan African nationalities, were saved from a sinking boat.

The other two attempts were foiled by the National Guard unit off the country's central coast, where 51 sub-Saharans were rescued.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia has been one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.