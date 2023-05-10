Ryanair places major Boeing order after jet price truce

Ireland's Ryanair sealed a multibillion-dollar deal for as many as 300 Boeing jets on Tuesday, burying the hatchet after an 18-month public feud where prices threatened one of aviation's closest partnerships, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Europe's biggest low-cost carrier said it was placing a firm order for 150 of the largest version of Boeing's narrow-body jet family, known as the 737 MAX 10, with options for another 150.

The larger-than-expected deal delivers a boost to the 737 MAX, Boeing's best-selling jet whose deliveries have been depressed by a two-year safety crisis and post-COVID disruption.