OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT app for iOS

OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, said on Thursday it is introducing the ChatGPT app for Apple's iOS, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The ChatGPT app is free to use and would sync history across devices, OpenAI said.

"ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4's capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS," the company added.

GPT-4 is a powerful artificial intelligence model that succeeds the technology behind the wildly popular ChatGPT.

Earlier in February, OpenAI launched a pilot subscription plan for its popular AI-powered chatbot, called ChatGPT Plus, for $20 per month.