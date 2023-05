BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. In celebration of Azerbaijan's Independence Day on May 28, the iconic Niagara Falls illuminated with the vibrant colors of the Azerbaijani flag, Trend reports.

At 22:30 US East Coast time, the renowned Niagara Falls, situated between the US and Canada, showcased the mesmerizing hues of the Azerbaijani flag.

The captivating sight of the waterfall adorned in the national colors captured the attention and admiration of both local visitors and tourists.