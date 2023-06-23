Record 75 Indian varsities feature in the Asia university rankings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. A record number of Indian universities have made it to the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2023, with 75 institutes featuring in the list, up from 71 last year. India is the third most-represented country in the rankings behind Japan, with 117 universities, and China, with 95. However, the highest ranked Indian institute, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore slipped six places to 48th rank from 42nd last year.

The country has three other institutes in the top 100 - JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at 68th place (down from 65th last year), Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences at 77th, and Mahatma Gandhi University at joint 95th.

There are 18 Indian universities in the top 200, up from 17 last year.

The others among the top 10 Indian institutes include International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (=106), Alagappa University (111), Saveetha University (=113), Jamia Millia Islamia (=128), IIT Ropar (=131), and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (=137). "THE's Asia University Rankings shows India's universities are becoming innovative and dynamic," said Phil Baty, chief global affairs officer of Times Higher Education. "The very rapid growth of Indian universities willing to put themselves forward for assessment in international rankings is impressive, showing a real appetite to compete on global stage," he said.

"The data shows an increasingly diverse and dynamic Indian higher education sector, with huge potential driven by the NEP (National Education Policy) reforms," Baty added.

The seven first-generation Indian Institutes of Technology, including Delhi, Bombay, Kharagpur and Madras, continue to stay out of the THE list as they took a decision in 2020 not to participate in the global rankings, citing data discrepancy and lack of transparency. Earlier this year, in March, THE had delivered a presentation to IITs, listing revisions to the ranking criteria and promising to address their concerns.