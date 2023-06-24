U.S. Embassy celebrates Independence Day 2023 with a Road Trip around America (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Chargé d’Affaires Hugo Guevara and the U.S. Embassy in Baku welcomed guests this evening at a ceremony marking the 247th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. Attended by representatives of Azerbaijan’s government and civil society, as well as foreign diplomats and media, the annual 4th of July reception celebrated American road trips and showcased both the diversity of the American cultural landscape and the vibrant, multi-faceted cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan.

The theme of this year’s event was the American Road Trip, featuring four cities emblematic of the United States’ geographical and cultural diversity: New York, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and San Francisco. Guests experienced this rich diversity first-hand by sampling regional food and drink specialties and learning about the traditions and landscapes of Americans living in these metropolises.

Formally launching the gathering, Chargé d’Affaires Guevara told the guests, “When our nation first declared independence 247 years ago, few could have imagined that 13 small states in a far corner of the world would become a key friend and partner to countries around the globe. As we grew in strength and confidence, the United States resolved to be a positive force in the world.”

Representing the Government of Azerbaijan as the Guest of Honor was H.E. Samir Sharifov, Minister of Finance, who delivered congratulations on the occasion of America’s Independence Day. The Azerbaijani Musical Academy choir performed the American and Azerbaijani national anthems.

The 2023 Independence Day celebration underscored the Embassy’s commitment to cooperating with Azerbaijan in such areas as advancing regional peace and stability, promoting European energy security, expanding bilateral trade and investment, building connections between people and expanding educational and English language opportunities, and combating transnational threats. Chargé d’Affaires Guevara stated: “Over the past 30 years, Azerbaijan and the United States have become partners in many areas.”

The U.S. Embassy expresses its thanks to the companies and individuals that graciously donated to our Independence Day celebration. Their support was an invaluable part of our July 4th commemoration, and the United States appreciates this opportunity to bring together government of Azerbaijan counterparts, representatives from international and local businesses, NGOs, and private citizens to mark another fruitful year in a successful bilateral relationship.