Saudi Arabia, India enhance defense co-op through joint naval training

The Indian Navy stated on Monday that a recent joint training initiative, where Saudi naval cadets trained alongside their Indian counterparts, will significantly strengthen defense relations between the two countries. Considering the success of the program, the Indian Navy is contemplating extending its duration.

During the four-week training program, fifty-five students and five instructors from Saudi Arabia's King Fahd Naval Academy underwent comprehensive training aboard two Indian vessels. The students, hailing from the main naval academy of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, visited Kochi, Kerala, and were attached to India's First Training Squadron ships INS Tir and INS Sujata.

The Indian Navy emphasized that the training conducted on its ships would enhance existing bonds and foster friendship among the future leaders of both navies. The curriculum was tailored to provide practical and theoretical training, ensuring a well-rounded learning experience.

The program focused on coastal navigation and damage control exercises, with the aim of strengthening foreign cooperation and interoperability with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, according to the Indian Navy. As part of the plans to expand the program, training at the Indian Naval Academy and watchkeeping aboard Indian ships are currently being considered.

This collaborative effort marked the first of its kind between Saudi Arabia and India, signifying the growing defense ties between the two nations. In a further display of their deepening relations, Lt. Gen. Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Chief of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, visited India last year, becoming the first serving Saudi land forces commander to do so.

Kabir Taneja, a strategic affairs program fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in Delhi, highlighted that joint training and military exercises demonstrate a high level of trust between Saudi Arabia and India. Such initiatives also cultivate confidence in cooperating during real-world crises by fostering direct contact between military leadership and officers.

"The Saudi-India defense cooperation is growing steadily in a positive manner, and this growth is reflecting across all tri-services, including the air force, army, and navy," said Taneja. "This comprehensive approach gives it a well-rounded character and makes it even more profound."