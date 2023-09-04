Turkish and Russian presidents review situation in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the latest situation in the South Caucasus at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

"We continue to work to ensure peace in the region. We hope for the end of the conflicts. At the meeting with Vladimir Putin, the situation in the South Caucasus, Syria and Libya was discussed," Erdogan said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Sochi today at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Will be updated