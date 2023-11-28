New President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. On November 3, 2023, at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana (Kazakhstan), by the decision of the Heads of State of the Turkic Countries, Aktoty Raimkulova was appointed President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Trend reports.

President of the Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova thanked Gunay Afandiyeva for her contribution to the development of culture and heritage of the Turkic world.

In turn, Gunay Afandiyeva wished Aktoty Raimkulova success in continuing the activities of the organization and expressed gratitude to the staff for the joint work done with great love and enthusiasm during her tenure.

President of the Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova noted that the organization will intensively continue its further projects and activities in order to further deepen common ethnic, cultural and historical ties in the Turkic world.