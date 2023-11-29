Work must begin to create independent Palestinian state - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Work must begin to create a truly independent Palestine, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at a press conference held on the sidelines of a meeting of the UN Security Council said, Trend reports.

The minister said that Türkiye is working intensively to fulfill both the legal and moral obligations of the international community. He stated the importance of achieving an urgent ceasefire.

The minister noted that urgent assistance is needed to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

"But at the same time, we need to start addressing the root of the problem - working towards a two-state solution", added Hakan Fidan.