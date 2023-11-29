Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

Work must begin to create independent Palestinian state - Turkish FM

World Materials 29 November 2023 23:14 (UTC +04:00)
Work must begin to create independent Palestinian state - Turkish FM

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Work must begin to create a truly independent Palestine, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at a press conference held on the sidelines of a meeting of the UN Security Council said, Trend reports.

The minister said that Türkiye is working intensively to fulfill both the legal and moral obligations of the international community. He stated the importance of achieving an urgent ceasefire.

The minister noted that urgent assistance is needed to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

"But at the same time, we need to start addressing the root of the problem - working towards a two-state solution", added Hakan Fidan.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more