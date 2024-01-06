WHO head recommends wearing masks and getting vaccinated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recommends continued use of protective masks and vaccines against COVID-19 and flu due to rising numbers of illnesses in many countries, the WHO director general wrote on his “X” page, Trend reports.

"Continue to use masks, ventilation and distancing to reduce exposures, and make sure you and your loved ones are up to date on your COVID-19 and flu shots," he wrote.

According to the head of the organization, respiratory illnesses from COVID19, flu and other pathogens have been on the increase in many countries for weeks and this is expected to continue following the recent holidays. The WHO believes that this trend will continue for some time.