Blinken expresses confidence in acceptable solution to conflict in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed confidence that a solution to the conflict in the Middle East can be found that will provide security to Israel and at the same time meet the interests of the Palestinians, Trend reports.

"I am convinced that there is a path to the future that can bring lasting peace and security to Israel and meet the aspirations of the Palestinian people," Blinken said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.