Tragedy strikes as over 30 people lose their lives in Colombia landslide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. At least 33 people, most of them children, were killed in a landslide in northwestern Colombia, Trend reports.

The tragedy occurred on a busy road between the cities of Medellin and Quibdo, which was blocked by a landslide after a heavy rain. Many drivers and passengers in a traffic jam took refuge in a nearby house, which was hit by another landslide, writes AFP. The displacement of rock masses was preceded by heavy rains that lasted more than a day.

Search and rescue efforts continue, the Colombian vice-president noted.