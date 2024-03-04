Hamas not agree with formula for exchange of prisoners with Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Palestinian Hamas movement did not agree to the terms proposed by the United States for the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, Trend reports.

According to information, the United States has presented a formula for exchanging 40 hostages held in the Gaza Strip for several hundred Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

The reasons why Hamas did not accept these conditions were not stated.

It is reported that the refusal of the Palestinian movement may be one of the reasons why Israel did not send a delegation to the negotiations in Cairo.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.