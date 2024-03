BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 has occurred in China near the border with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the earthquake was 133 kilometers west of Aksu County in China and 260 kilometers southeast of Almaty. The source of the tremors lay at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No information was reported about the damage and casualties as a result of the earthquake.