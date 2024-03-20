Indonesia elects new president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Indonesia's election commission on Wednesday formally announced Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto had received the most votes in last month's presidential election, Trend reports.

Prabowo, a three-time presidential candidate, won the Feb 14 contest with 59% of votes, a resounding win over rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who respectively received about 25% and 16%, according to the official tally of the election body, which confirmed unofficial results released by independent pollsters last month.