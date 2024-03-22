Details of Crocus City Hall shooting unfold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. New details have emerged regarding the shooting incident at Crocus City Hall concert hall, indicating that individuals clad in camouflage attire, numbering at least three, stormed the premises and unleashed gunfire with automatic weapons, Trend reports.

Following the gunfire, the assailants reportedly detonated a grenade or an incendiary device, igniting a fire within the hall.

In the chaos that ensued, attendees within the hall sought refuge by lying on the floor for approximately 15-20 minutes before attempting to evacuate, with many successfully escaping the scene by crawling out.