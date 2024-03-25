US not going to boost security cooperation with Russia - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The US not going to boost security cooperation with Russia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on March 25, Trend reports.

He noted that the Secretary issued a statement on Saturday expressing his deep condolences on behalf of the United States to the loss of life and the suffering by the Russian people as a result of the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

“When we have or if we have intelligence in the future, like the intelligence we had with respect to this attack, we will of course make it available to the Russian government, because we don't want to see terrorist attacks be successful anywhere in the world. We don't want to see the Russian people suffer,” said Miller.

He pointed out that the US has never had any quarrel with the Russian people.

“If we have intelligence information about potential attacks, we will provide that information to the Russian government just as we provide it to the government of Iran, a country with which we have deep lasting disagreements, because we don't want to see the people of Iran suffer and just like as our quarrel is not with the Russian people, our quarrel is not with the Iranian people

“But obviously, we are not going to boost our security or boost any security agreements or start any security agreements with the government of Russia,” he added.

Unknown people staged a shooting with automatic rifles at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, on March 22. The incident occurred before the start of the concert by the band Picnic.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reports that the death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 139 people. The bodies of 68 people have been identified.