All groups composition at EURO-24 determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. All participants in the group stage of the European Championship have been determined, Trend reports.

The final three games of the qualifying stage took place on March 26. In a penalty shootout, the Georgian team won over Greece, and Poland over Wales. In addition, Ukraine defeated Iceland.

A total of 24 teams will compete in the group stage of the tournament, which is divided into six groups.

The European Championship will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024.