World Materials 3 April 2024 08:50 (UTC +04:00)
Tsunami warning lifted in Japan

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Japan Meteorological Administration has lifted the tsunami warning for Okinawa Prefecture following an earthquake off the east coast of Taiwan, updated data published on the management website says, Trend reports.

The forecast remains in effect, indicating the possibility of only minor sea level changes.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 has occurred on the east coast of Taiwan, followed by aftershocks of magnitude 6.6, 6.3 and 6. The Taiwan Meteorological Service estimated the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.2, and it also counted about 30 aftershocks with a magnitude of 6.5.

