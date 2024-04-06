Meta to begin labeling all artificial intelligence-generated content

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Meta, Social Metaverse Company, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, has announced major changes to its policies regarding digital images and audio content created and altered with artificial intelligence (AI), Head of Global Policy Management at Facebook Monika Bickert said, Trend reports.

According to Bickert, the largest social media giant will begin applying "Made with AI" tags in May to videos, images, and audio content created using AI posted on Facebook and Instagram, expanding a policy that previously only addressed a narrow range of fake videos.

The policy management head noted that Meta will also apply separate and more prominent tags to altered material that poses "a particularly high risk of materially misleading the public on a matter of importance," regardless of whether the content was created using artificial intelligence or other tools.

Meta will start applying more prominent "high risk" tags forthwith, according to a company spokesperson.

With this strategy, the business will handle bogus material differently, putting less emphasis on eliminating specific entries and more on preserving content online by telling users how it was created.



According to the corporation, content shared on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads will be subject to the tagging strategy. There are also rules governing its other services, such as Quest virtual reality headsets and WhatsApp.

Previously, Meta announced a detection tool for images created using other companies' generative artificial intelligence software by embedding invisible markers in files. However, it did not specify a start date for the tool at the time.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel