Hamas said ceasefire necessary to obtain information about hostages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Only a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will give Hamas enough time to gain access to information on all Israeli hostages remaining in the enclave, the head of the movement’s external relations department Basem Naim said, Trend reports.

He noted that the negotiations also included a ceasefire agreement that would allow time and security to gather definitive and more accurate information about the captured Israelis.

Naeem also recalled that the hostage issue was only one of the topics of the broader ceasefire agreement at the recent negotiations in Cairo.