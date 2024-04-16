Armenia substantially reduces its activity within CSTO - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Yerevan has reduced the scope of its activities in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said, Trend reports.

According to him, the notion of freezing, which Armenia says, is not reflected in the documents of the organization.

"Armenia has drastically reduced the volume of its operations as a member of the Organization," the Secretary-General noted.

To note, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan stated in an interview with French TV channel France 24 in February this year that Armenia had frozen its participation in the CSTO.

