BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Dutch Red Bull pilot Max Emilian Verstappen has won the fifth stage of the world championship in auto racing in the F1 car class - the Grand Prix of China, Trend reports.

The race took place in Shanghai, with British Lando Norris (McLaren) securing second place, followed by Mexican Sergio Pérez of Red Bull finishing third.

The Chinese Grand Prix, a fixture in the Formula One World Championship, was annually held from 2004 to 2019 and is slated to continue until 2025. However, it was canceled for the years 2020–2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in China, despite contractual agreements.

