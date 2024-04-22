Udinese's new head coach appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The name of the head coach of the Italian club Udinese has been announced, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Fabio Cannavaro has been appointed to the post.

A short-term contract was signed with the 50-year-old specialist. He will coach the Serie A representative until the end of the season. Cannavaro replaced the resigned Gabriele Cioffi.

To note, the representative of Udine will play his next game on April 25. Udinese will play an unfinished match with Roma. The match was stopped in the second half with a score of 1:1.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel