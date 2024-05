BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The current President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda won the second round of the presidential election with 74.43 percent of the votes, the country's Main Election Commission said, Trend reports.

According to the information, his opponent, Prime Minister Ingrid Simonyte, received 24.06 percent of the votes.

Simonyte has already admitted defeat and congratulated Nausėda on his second term as head of state.