Türkiye has always stood for peace, justice and dialogue in Syria - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Türkiye has consistently supported peace, justice, and dialogue in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following a government meeting at the Presidential Complex, Trend reports.

Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's progress as a nation with strong democracy, a growing economy, and increasing influence on the global stage. He also emphasized the significance of signing 10 agreements during the historic visit of Oman’s Sultan, Heytham bin Tariq, to Türkiye.

Addressing recent developments in Syria, Erdogan stated that the 13-year civil war has entered a new phase, leading to the collapse of the Baath regime. He reiterated Türkiye’s steadfast commitment to defending Syria's territorial integrity and promoting peace and justice.

“History and geography place certain responsibilities on us. We have always been ready to assist our neighbors. The changes in Syria will bring positive outcomes for all Syrians, particularly refugees,” Erdogan affirmed.