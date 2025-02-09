Elon Musk calls for shutting down Radio Free Europe and Voice of America

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. American billionaire, owner of Tesla, SpaceX and the social network X, Elon Musk, called for shutting down Radio Free Europe and Voice of America, Trend reports.

"Yes, shut them down. Europe is free now (not counting stifling bureaucracy). Nobody listens to them anymore. It’s just radical left crazy people talking to themselves while torching $1B/year of US taxpayer money," Elon Musk wrote on his page on X in response to a message from the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell.

"Radio Free Europe and Voice of America are media outlets paid for by the American taxpayers. It is state-owned media. These outlets are filled with far left activists. I’ve worked with these reporters for decades. It’s a relic of the past. We don’t need government paid media outlets," Richard Grenell wrote on his page on X.